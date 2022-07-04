Worst President Ever’s Approval Is Barely 30%

Joe Biden tries to say something on the Fourth of July in the clip below. He can’t even speak and obviously isn’t running this country. He’s someone’s puppet. If you look at the poll after the clip, you will see that his poll numbers are about to go into the 20s. He barely makes 30% approval. They really should be in the single digits.
We here at the Sentinel would like to challenge anyone to come up with one thing he has done that is good for the country.
He can barely talk here:
Hillary Clinton has already said she will back Joe Biden if he decides to run in 2024. We back that too. He’s the Democrat’s best candidate.
A dysfunctional man with a dysfunctional administration that could not organize a one car funeral!!!!
I can define Biden’s presidency in one word: hesucksatbeingpresident.
They are going to go as far as possible to destroy the US with Biden there and then they are going to blame Biden for being senile. Major damage will have been done and then the leadership will change to be Harris with corrupt RINOs to continue the destruction in a less obvious way. To them it is mission accomplished. Gullible Americans will cheer that we have been saved.
We cannot focus only on Biden and thus follow the plan of corrupt DC.
Newsom is going for the presidency. The dems need to get Biden out, but how, he is stubborn and dreamed of being in power, which is about 15 SG levels above his ability. They don’t have much time to get Biden out of the race.
Perhaps the answer to his popularity is given in a Wall Street Journal editorial: Bidenomics 101The President doesn’t appear to know anything about how the private economy works.My comment: His understanding f the economy begins and ends with one word -=
“Graft!”
He and his ilk are in politics only to enrich themselves.