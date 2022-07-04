Worst President Ever’s Approval Is Barely 30%

Joe Biden tries to say something on the Fourth of July in the clip below. He can’t even speak and obviously isn’t running this country. He’s someone’s puppet. If you look at the poll after the clip, you will see that his poll numbers are about to go into the 20s. He barely makes 30% approval. They really should be in the single digits.

We here at the Sentinel would like to challenge anyone to come up with one thing he has done that is good for the country.

He can barely talk here:

Hillary Clinton has already said she will back Joe Biden if he decides to run in 2024. We back that too. He’s the Democrat’s best candidate.

Related