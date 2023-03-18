John Bolton Fears Trump Will Be Re-Elected If Arrested & Acquitted

During a discussion on CNN, former U.S. National Security Adviser and Trump hater John Bolton warned Democrats that Trump might well be re-elected in 2024 if their indictment is not legitimate and he’s acquitted.

“Having very much in mind the one rule of law for everybody, if they indict and fail to convict in New York, I think historians will look back and say that this is the act that re-elected Donald Trump president,” Bolton said.

“So I hope those prosecutors in New York are very, very certain of their case,” he continued.

“If something happens with this that allows Trump to make it a campaign issue, it’s going to be very serious,” Bolton added. “I know this must be galling to many people, but keep your eye on the ball, is what I’d say. If you don’t want Donald Trump to be elected president again, for God’s sake, be careful how you act.”

Everyone hates John Bolton, but he is likely correct.

Michael Smerconish and John Bolton say that Trump calling for protests is dangerous and is reminiscent of January 6th. pic.twitter.com/TBaliQ4vl1 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) March 18, 2023

Elon Musk says he will be elected in a landslide if they arrest him.

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

