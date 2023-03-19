The Ominous Migration

The people coming into our country should terrify Americans. Almost all are coming from communist and other totalitarian nations. Not all are coming to escape the ideology, and some bring their learned leftist values unwittingly.

Agents have been caught. Some are let out of prisons and mental asylums. Dictator Vincent Maduro of Venezuela has aided this invasion financially. The communist/globalist UN is funding it, reportedly with USAID. How do you think this ends?

Why do politicians and corporations want these people? They have to know who they are. Forgetting bad actors, it’s not possible to maintain who and what we are with unfettered mass migration. That’s what some of our leaders want.

The Black Lives Matter organization, a violent, communist group, has ties to dictator Vincent Maduro, President of Venezuela. Opal Tometi cofounder of Black Lives Matter is a friend of the Venezuelan dictator.

Anonymous people come from at least 160 nations. They don’t all love us.

OMINOUS

Look at who just came from Juarez:

These aren’t refugees. This is an invading force of military-aged men. And @JoeBiden & @katiehobbs laid out the red carpet for them. pic.twitter.com/Vb4x8BV6Si — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 19, 2023

BREAKING: Our contact in Juarez, MX tells us a massive group of at least 1,000 migrants just attempted to rush a port of entry in El Paso in an effort to get into the United States. Video shows them pushing past the Mexican side of Paso Del Norte bridge. Awaiting CBP comment. pic.twitter.com/lxriIB3TSm — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 12, 2023

Nearly 22,000 Russians came illegally last year. Do you think there might be a spy among them or people trying to change us politically? How about among these Chinese illegal aliens? Does this strike anyone as ominous and dangerous?

NEW: 90 additional Chinese national apprehensions on Thursday. Marking the most encountered since 2010 in a single day.

This brings the FYTD total to 1,667. pic.twitter.com/mALqoXOig3 — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) March 17, 2023

