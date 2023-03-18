MP Bridgen Tells the Truth About Vaccines with Almost No Support

MP Andrew Bridgen spoke to an empty House of Commons. Some leaders don’t want to hear the truth about vaccines, Joel Smalley pointed out on his substack.

Only six MPs listened to his speech, a courageous gesture in the world of lies surrounding vaccines. The media in Western countries talk about vaccine safety and effectiveness but refuse to recognize the adverse events for some, especially the youth who don’t generally need the vaccines.

One in every 990 people vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine will have a serious adverse event. One in every 662 persons vaccinated with a Moderna vaccine will have a serious adverse event, Brigden said.

On average, there is a chance of 1 in 800 chance of a severe adverse event. People need to know if they are going to get vaxxed. They should know the benefits and the risks so they can make their own cost-benefit analysis.

It shouldn’t be an act of courage, to tell the truth about vaccines. What a tragic mess the West has become, but then again, there are courageous people like MP Brigden.

Research has been conducted into the number of adverse events for both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA ‘vaccines’. The regularity of them is eye opening. pic.twitter.com/VPDtAxMisG — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) March 18, 2023

Check out the great COVID-19 lie machine:

Very important thread https://t.co/EIiCxswcgg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Related