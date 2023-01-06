John Bolton Will Run Against Trump in 2024 on a War Agenda, LOL

M Dowling
John Bolton thinks he can win, and of course, he can’t, but he can play the role of spoiler. As a warmonger, his announced agenda isn’t shocking. He will run on being tougher on Russia and China. If you want to go to war with Russia and China, he’s your man.

Don’t forget, Democrats and RINOS will draft your sons and daughters for this.

The man is clueless.


2 Comments
Papa
Papa
22 seconds ago

Seems Bolton has breathing too much of his own press and ether! Laughing!

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
4 minutes ago

Oh yeah, he would win in a landslide if he got rid of that ridiculous soup strainer of his but lets not tell him.

