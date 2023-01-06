John Bolton Will Run Against Trump in 2024 on a War Agenda, LOL

John Bolton thinks he can win, and of course, he can’t, but he can play the role of spoiler. As a warmonger, his announced agenda isn’t shocking. He will run on being tougher on Russia and China. If you want to go to war with Russia and China, he’s your man.

Don’t forget, Democrats and RINOS will draft your sons and daughters for this.

The man is clueless.

John Bolton is running for President 😂 pic.twitter.com/zKLHWJZpcB — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 6, 2023

John Bolton announces he WILL run for the White House in 2024 against former boss Donald Trump https://t.co/SKaY1ROl99 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 6, 2023

