John Fetterman Backs Voter ID

Senator John Fetterman broke with Democrats on voter ID. He said it is “not unreasonable” to show ID to vote. He agrees that some groups might have problems. He included people of color as an example of such a group. Why would someone’s skin color affect whether they can get an ID? It can’t unless they think “people of color” are too incompetent to get one. That’s nonsense.

The latter comment is misguided. There is no way people of color can’t get IDs.

On “Sunday Morning Futures,” Fetterman responded to host Maria Bartiromo’s inquiries by emphasizing the need for secure borders and ensuring the deportation of criminals. He affirmed, “I’ve always been, you know, just secure our border, deport all the criminals.”

Bartiromo pressed further, questioning the obstacles preventing the SAVE Act from gaining traction. Commenting on the act, she asked, “What’s wrong with having an ID to vote?”

“As a Democrat, I do not believe that it’s unreasonable to show ID just to vote.”

Democrats use the fake racism issue to keep elections unsecured so illegal aliens can vote. Any honest person would agree. We found our one honest Democrat.