Warning About Zohran Mamdani as a National Security Risk

As reported, Communist Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani introduced Hijra, and recommended that we listen to Islam and allow mass migration.

It is deeply concerning. Islam is incompatible with the US Constitution. Keep reading. Zohran is dangerous. His views are dangerous.

In a clip on Instagram, an influencer who knows the danger of radical Islam pointed out that Hijra was the turning point in Islam when it turned into a militant political religion. That is true. It was the key turning point.

The Islamic migration became a strategy for the invasion of the entire Middle East and the occupation of homelands.

Mamdani is signaling a calculated political project. In an address to interfaith leaders, he left out the historical shift from spiritual pilgrimage to political-military expansion. He is employing a manufactured “interfaith” veneer.

His comments are a red line for constitutional integrity, not a benign cultural reference. This is about the messaging of Islamism versus the private practice of faith.

Mamdani is living in an age 4,000 years ago, and, as such, he is a security risk.

Influencer Gazelle Sharmahd provides the warning.

Mamdani Is a National Security Risk

Everyone who has escaped jihadist occupation felt a chill hearing this.

Mamdani is casually invoking “Hijra” — the historical turning point scholars identify as the moment Islamic movement shifted into a political-military project, when militants aligned with armed factions in Medina and Islamic “migration” became a strategy of invasion of the entire Middle East and occupation of our homelands.

That reference is not benign.

Mamdani is not merely a Muslim — he is, de facto, an Islamist, and what he just did is dangerous.

There is a clear distinction between:

•Muslims, whose private faith is legally protected;

•Jihadism, the violent doctrine of imposing Sharia and a caliphate;

•Islamism, a form of political warfare that facilitates and normalizes the path to jihad.

Islamization is not faith.

Islamization is a deliberate political warfare strategy:

infiltration of institutions, harassment and intimidation, disinformation, propaganda, front organizations, lobbying networks, lawfare, and gradual policy capture — all designed to normalize Islamic supremacy inside secular systems until resistance is labeled “illegal” or “racist.”

No, we cannot ban Muslims from holding office

. That would violate the Constitution and international human rights law.

But when a public official uses Islamic doctrine, religious pillars, or clerical narratives to shape American public policy, he is not expressing faith — he is weaponizing religion as a political tool.

That is not protected belief. That is a subversion of the constitutional order.

Islamist power is backed by state sponsors, billions in funding, global networks, militias, kidnappers, assassins, and a long, documented history of undermining democracies from within before force is ever used.

By injecting Islamic ideology into American governance, Mamdani crossed a constitutional and national-security red line.

This is not speech.

This is abuse of office.

He should be removed from office — not for being Muslim, but for advancing a foreign ideological project fundamentally incompatible with a secular republic and American values.

Private belief is protected.

Islamization is not — and must not be tolerated.