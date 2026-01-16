John Fetterman Wants Illegal Alien Criminals Out of the Country

John Fetterman votes most of the time with Democrats, but he is a Democrat who is a patriotic American. He fully supports ICE’s deployments nationwide.

“The border, and it was sky skyrocketing, you know, and it’s like, that’s unsustainable. When you reach almost 300,000 people, that’s unsustainable. And we need to, you know, as a Democrat, it shouldn’t be unreasonable to want to secure our border and do it in that way.

“And now let’s also, let’s also talk about ice now …these are people who ICE now, or, though it’s like, 67% have criminal charges pending ones or that that. So that’s more than two-thirds, you know, the people now. Now, there are some people that aren’t involved in any kinds of illegal things, you know. But so me, I think two things can be true, you know, round up all the criminals to deport them. They shouldn’t have ever been here, and they definitely have to go. And now, I don’t know, want to see more and more things happening in Minneapolis now too.

“So two things must be true, and I strongly reject the extreme on either side. You know about this now, so we must be true. And you know, I watched your earlier in your show. You just pointed out President Obama deported, you know, billions of people, and there wasn’t having the same kind of outrage here. You know, here is from Democrats.”

I don’t agree that it’s extreme to want all illegal immigrants out of the country. However, I think it’s unrealistic. The majority of the illegal aliens are on welfare and will vote for Democrats, giving them their one-party rule.

Tom Homan’s approach is reasonable. If illegal foreigners are caught up with criminals, they go too. They are looking for criminals at this time, but others who broke immigration laws and get caught up in the sweep should go too.

What I don’t understand is it’s okay for millions to pour in illegally, but we can’t send them out?