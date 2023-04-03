John Fetterman’s Out and Reading Answers Off a Teleprompter

By
M Dowling
-
1
38

Sen. John Fetterman has been released from Walter Reed and given his first interview. During the interview, he stared down to his right, appearing to read all his answers directly off a teleprompter screen. The interviewer Jane Pauley didn’t push back on the fact that he has a serious depression problem and is working it out while serving in the Senate.

The media not only covers for him but actually praises him as if this is a good thing.

We are living in an alternative universe.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 minute ago

And people think that suggesting that there is a master puppeteer behind most of the Democrats are considered nuts? Hmmmm?????

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz