John Fetterman’s Out and Reading Answers Off a Teleprompter

Sen. John Fetterman has been released from Walter Reed and given his first interview. During the interview, he stared down to his right, appearing to read all his answers directly off a teleprompter screen. The interviewer Jane Pauley didn’t push back on the fact that he has a serious depression problem and is working it out while serving in the Senate.

The media not only covers for him but actually praises him as if this is a good thing.

We are living in an alternative universe.

Six weeks after entering Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for inpatient treatment for depression, Sen. @JohnFetterman shares his struggle with depression, his health, and more in an intimate interview with Jane Pauley this “Sunday Morning.” pic.twitter.com/3o2926I48B — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 31, 2023

