McDonald’s Shuts US Offices So They Can Mass Fire Online

By
M Dowling
-
1
70

McDonald’s has temporarily shut down all of their U.S. offices so they can lay off employees across the country online.

In January, CEO Chris Kempczinski warned employees that “difficult discussions and decisions” are on the horizon.

McDonald’s

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the layoffs – part of a company restructuring – will begin Monday after they told employees to work from home so they can fire their staff online.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” McDonald’s officials said in a memo.

They should turn off their email.

McDonald’s also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
27 seconds ago

This should prove to be an interesting story to follow!!!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz