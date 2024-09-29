John Kerry: “1st Amendment Is a Major Block…We Need to Win”

Intellectual lightweight John Kerry once came within a hair’s breadth of the presidency. He sees the United States as a democracy, not a Constitutional Republic. Kerry recently told the globalist World Economic Forum that the First Amendment is a “major block to the ability to be able to just, you know, hammer” disinformation “out of existence.”…

“What we need is to win…the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you’re free …to implement change.”

If the intellectual lightweights and feudal lords win, they’ll kill the 1st Amendment. Got it.

Jordan Peterson said he doesn’t know how John Kerry can say such things without bursting into flames.

Kerry, The Hammer

“And I think the dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing and growing. That’s part of our problem, particularly in democracies in terms of building consensus around any issue.

“It’s really hard to govern today. You can’t, you know, you know, there’s no referees. We used to have to determine what’s a fact and what doesn’t affect the kind of, you know, been eviscerated to a certain degree. And people go, and people that have self-discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you’re going to have, you know, some accountability of facts, et cetera.

Hammer It Out of Existence

“But look, if people go to only one source and the source they go to is sick and, you know, has an agenda and they’re putting out this information, our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence.

“So what you need. What we need …is to win the ground. Win the right to govern by hopefully having, you know, winning enough votes. [So] you’re free to be able to implement change.

“Now, obviously, there are some people in our country who are prepared to implement change in other ways. And that’s where I think democracies are very challenged right now, and have not proven they can move fast enough or big enough to deal with the challenges that we are facing. And to me, that is part of what this race, this election, is all about. Will we break the fever in the United States?

Democrats want all the power.

Yeah, no.

This is crazy https://t.co/Bthj9HVmNF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2024