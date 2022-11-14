John Kerry: US – “Totally Supportive” of Paying Climate Reparations

John Kerry and his COP27 allies told the COP27 audience that the U.S. will devise an arrangement to pay climate reparations to thugs who rule as dictators in the Third World and keep their countries from progressing. There will be no system of accountability. We’ll just throw all our money at them.

Since we have been successful in lifting up our nation and others, we now have to be punished for it. Americans are allegedly “totally supportive” of this insanity. That’s what John Kerry believes. Did he ask the people of the United States?

Kerry wants to turn US success into an opportunity to steal our wealth and send it to other nations that he and his allies classify as “developing,” which might include China.

I don’t remember voting for this, do you? I’m not supportive

Watch:

Despite being the most bankrupt nation on Earth, Biden Climate Czar @JohnKerry says the U.S. is “totally supportive” of financing climate reparations for developing countries pic.twitter.com/rkdJKvRAwB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 12, 2022

