John Kerry’s Stepping Down as Climate Czar

John Kerry is stepping down as the climate czar and a senator for 28 years, pushing a far-left agenda. Who will take away our refrigerators, dishwashers, air conditioners, all of it?

Kerry was one of the leading drafters of the horrendous 2015 Paris Climate Accords and came into the role as a former secretary of state during the Obama administration and for nearly three decades as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Biden’s decision to tap Kerry for the post was seen as one way the incoming president was making good on his campaign pledge to battle climate change like no previous administration.

People laugh at Kerry. He keeps ranting about climate change as our number one crisis while we march toward World War III. He’s clueless.

“The climate crisis is a universal threat to humankind, and we all have a responsibility to deal with it as rapidly as we can,” Kerry said in a visit to Beijing last summer when he met with Vice President Han Zheng on the climate issues that the CCP doesn’t plan to do a thing about.

After the Vietnam War, Kerry made a name for himself by greatly exaggerating and making up stories about soldiers committing war crimes. A group of over 500 veterans and prisoners of war formed, claiming he was “unfit to serve” as president based upon his alleged “willful distortion of the conduct” of American servicemen during that war, and his alleged “withholding and/or distortion of material facts” as to his own conduct during that war.

The Swiftboat Veterans and Prisoners of War (SWVT) group stated that “Kerry’s phony war crimes charges, his exaggerated claims about his own service in Vietnam, and his deliberate misrepresentation of the nature and effectiveness of Swiftboat operations compel us to step forward.”

Kerry trashed our military at congressional hearings with lies after they served their country bravely.

Kerry was known as Hanoi John for supporting the enemy. So, Democrats supported him for the Senate and put him on the Foreign Relations Committee.

