John Lewis, dead at age 80, RIP

Rep. John Lewis died from advanced pancreatic cancer at age 80 and we’re sorry he suffered and died. Mainstream media is heaping praise on him as “One of the greatest heroes of American history.” Expect a statue soon.

He is a civil rights icon who made a difference in the ’60s.

Lewis was a member of the Resistance and refused to accept the results of the 2016 election, calling President Trump “illegitimate.”

He led the boycott of Donald Trump’s inauguration, with 70 congresspeople following him.

John Lewis was the son of Alabama sharecroppers and served in Congress for three decades. He called for justice and equality and fought against discrimination.