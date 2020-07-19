If you go into a virus testing center, don’t leave, ‘positive’ is a default

People are reporting that just going into a coronavirus testing center in some jurisdictions could get you a positive test result, even if you never took the test. ‘Positive’ appears to be the default.

NEW GUIDELINES TO GET THE NUMBERS STRAIGHT

The Trump administration announced new guidelines recently. Hospitals were ordered to bypass the CDC. They now send all COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington DC. HHS is in charge.

Common Core Test Results Gathering?

Newsmax correspondent Emerald Robinson writes on Twitter, “My DM’s are flooded with people in various states (LA, TX, GA, TN, FL) telling me the same story: they signed up for the test & went to the testing site but left early because of long lines. Despite not taking the test, they get notified later that they’ve tested positive.”

Happened to my parents friends. They left a clinic in Texas after two hour wait. Never got tested but they got a call they tested positive. — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 18, 2020

Ms. Robinson also wrote that the administration confirmed that CDC has been misreporting data to inflate coronavirus numbers. If true, why would they do that?

BREAKING: Sources inside Trump Administration confirm to me that CDC has been misreporting the data for coronavirus to inflate the numbers. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 17, 2020

There are reports that Dr. Birx — behind closed doors — said she doesn’t trust any numbers coming out of the CDC. she thinks the numbers are inflated by 23%.

How can we plan without accurate numbers?

IN THE BEGINNING

Health officials from numerous states have ‘mistakenly’ included positive results from antibody tests when reporting new Coronavirus cases to the CDC, ultimately inflating new cases.

Fox News contributor and physician Nicole Saphier reported: “Health officials from numerous states have mistakenly included positive results from antibody tests when reporting new COVID-19 cases to the CDC, grossly inflating new cases. The scientific equivalent to ‘double-dipping.'”

Her tweet was taken down:

BREAKING: Health officials from numerojs states have mistakenly included positive results from antibody tests when reporting new COVID-19 cases to the CDC, grossly inflating new cases. The scientific equivalent to “double dipping.” — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 17, 2020

Reporter Paul Sperry came up with a similar result:

BREAKING: Health officials from dozen states have mistakenly lumped (+) results from antibody tests in w viral tests for COVID-19 in reporting to CDC, inflating new cases. A (+) antibody test could mean you were infected w virus from same corona family that causes the common cold — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 17, 2020

FOX 35 Orlando investigated and found out that 300 labs were reporting 100% COVID positivity rates.