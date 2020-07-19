Dr Fauci praises NY’s response to the virus where 32,552 died

Many parts of the United States didn’t do enough to combat the coronavirus — but New York state did, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Friday.

Huh?

Let’s look at the numbers. NY leads in cases and deaths with 32,552 dead. The only state that came close was New Jersey with 15,000 dead.

King Cuomo likes to criticize red states but in Florida, 4,898 died, and in Texas, 4,007 died, and in Georgia, 3168 died. There is no comparison.

Fauci stated, “We’ve got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around,” hei told PBS NewsHour. “Remember, we can do it. We know that when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We’ve done it. We’ve done it in New York.”

“New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about,” added Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Dr. Fauci is primarily praising him for shutting everything down. Meanwhile, suicide rates are skyrocketing and children aren’t in school, restaurants are failing, and in the city, some 40% of minority-owned businesses are going under.

New York was hit worse because they acted very late. Cuomo is a serial killer of the elderly. He knew the elderly were the target of the disease and yet he put the elderly with the virus into nursing homes. They seeded the nursing homes and 6500 people died. He launched his policy on March 25th while Javitts Center and the hospital ship were nearly empty. Even though he knew the elderly were dying in nursing homes, he refused to change the policy until May 10th. The kicker is he blamed everyone but himself.

New York state has seen more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus and over 32,000 deaths, according to data collected by Worldometer; it has the most COVID-19 cases of any state in the U.S.

A NY Times report blames NY for seeding the nation. CDC Director Robert Redfield thinks the increase in cases of COV is partly due to northerners visiting the south during Memorial Day week. [They never mention the so-called protests.]

Great job Andrew!

Why is Dr. Fauci trying to make the screw-up, Andrew Cuomo, look good? Because he’s a partisan?

Fauci’s comments came amid a broader debate about which states responded appropriately to the coronavirus. Cuomo has bragged about his response to jeers and had a study done to prove it – a study conducted by his staff. In other words, he investigated himself. Meanwhile, he’s bashing red states that didn’t lose anywhere near the number of COV patients as NY.

Fauci has worked in the bureaucracy way too long.