WOW! FBI requests Voter Integrity Project’s significant findings of fraud

This is good news, maybe. The FBI has requested the findings of the Voter Integrity Project led by Matt Braynard. Of course, considering the snail’s pace they work at, it won’t be timely and could be quashed by Senile Joe’s handlers once he’s in office.

Braynard and his staff found significant evidence of fraud in several swing states. Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin were especially disturbing. Watch his video below which explains his conclusions.

– While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

Correction: 12/2 for TimCast. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 27, 2020

