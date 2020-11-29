WOW! FBI requests Voter Integrity Project’s significant findings of fraud

By
M. Dowling
-
1

This is good news, maybe. The FBI has requested the findings of the Voter Integrity Project led by Matt Braynard. Of course, considering the snail’s pace they work at, it won’t be timely and could be quashed by Senile Joe’s handlers once he’s in office.

Braynard and his staff found significant evidence of fraud in several swing states. Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin were especially disturbing. Watch his video below which explains his conclusions.

Watch:

