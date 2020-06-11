Joint Chiefs Mark Milley apologizes for standing by Trump at Lafayette Square

The Joint Chiefs Chairman, Mark Milley, was sorry he accompanied President Trump to Lafayette Square amid protests. He said it was a “mistake.”

Milley said “situational awareness” is important. “As senior leaders, everything you do will be closely watched,” he said. “And I am not immune.

“As many of you saw, the result of the photograph of me at Lafayette Square last week. That sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society,” Milley continued. “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

He added: “As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

It’s wrong to support your President? It’s wrong to look strong against violent protesters?

THE VIOLENT ‘PROTESTERS’

The night before the appearance, ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ injured 150 agents. They tore up pavers and threw them at the agents. They burned down a historic building and burned St. John’s Episcopal. Attorney General Bill Barr made a decision earlier in the day to move the crowd one block, out of reach of agents. The crowd refused to move after three requests. He didn’t know the President planned to walk a block to the church and the President didn’t know he was clearing the area.

Despite that, the media pretended peaceful protesters were forcibly moved so he could engage in a photo-op.

One must wonder why Milley felt the need to abandon the President now. He offered nothing in the way of support for the President. Not everyone agrees Milley did the wrong thing. The ‘mostly peaceful protests’ were violent riots destroying businesses and peoples’ lives. Currently, terror group Antifa and some Black Lives Matter agitators are hold up in a six-to-eight block area of Seattle, claiming it’s their country. And they are armed.

The media claimed tear gas and rubber bullets were used at Lafayette Square. Neither was true. They used pepper balls which is nowhere near as potent as tear gas, although you would never know it from the media or the politicized CDC.

Why is Milley bringing this all up again?