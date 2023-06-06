Jonathan Issac Launches an Unwoke Clothing Brand – Unitus

M Dowling
Everything the Wokes – Progressive Democrats – touch turns to ruin, but there is hope in people like Jonathan Issac. He is an American champion in more ways than in sports. He plays for the Orlando Magic in the NBA. He is launching his own clothing brand to compete with the anti-American woke brands.

His brand is called Unitus.

IT’S ABOUT FREEDOM

The 6’10 power forward took to Twitter to say that the same freedom corporations use to “undermine Christian values” is the same freedom he will use to “create an alternative.”

“You have companies that are in that field who have made a conscious decision to either attack or undermine Christian values, conservative values, and things like that,” Isaac said. “And I think they have the free choice to do so, as much as I disagree, but I feel that we also have the freedom to create what we want to create.

“UNITUS is a sports and apparel company, and the basis of it for me is freedom.”

“We can be proud of what we believe in. We don’t have to hide or be ashamed of it,” Isaac told Prager U’s Amala Ekpunobi for the documentary Unwoke Inc.

He’s very inspirational. He’s not conservative, but he loves God and his country. When everyone was kneeling, he stood. As for the shot –


Martha
Martha
29 seconds ago

What a great idea! I would buy shirts for everyone in my family.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Congrats to him, I hope his company is very successful. Lets see what stores refuse to carry his merchandise and call him a “hater”.

1
Reply
