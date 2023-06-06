Jonathan Issac Launches an Unwoke Clothing Brand – Unitus

Everything the Wokes – Progressive Democrats – touch turns to ruin, but there is hope in people like Jonathan Issac. He is an American champion in more ways than in sports. He plays for the Orlando Magic in the NBA. He is launching his own clothing brand to compete with the anti-American woke brands.

His brand is called Unitus.

Retail brands have the freedom to go woke. We have the freedom to create an alternative. UNITUS launches August 2023. Stay tuned🙃 #WeAreUnitus pic.twitter.com/2TIfkVc6Zt — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) June 2, 2023

IT’S ABOUT FREEDOM

The 6’10 power forward took to Twitter to say that the same freedom corporations use to “undermine Christian values” is the same freedom he will use to “create an alternative.”

“You have companies that are in that field who have made a conscious decision to either attack or undermine Christian values, conservative values, and things like that,” Isaac said. “And I think they have the free choice to do so, as much as I disagree, but I feel that we also have the freedom to create what we want to create. “UNITUS is a sports and apparel company, and the basis of it for me is freedom.” “We can be proud of what we believe in. We don’t have to hide or be ashamed of it,” Isaac told Prager U’s Amala Ekpunobi for the documentary Unwoke Inc. He’s very inspirational. He’s not conservative, but he loves God and his country. When everyone was kneeling, he stood. As for the shot – 😬😬😬 https://t.co/rFJmWVDtw7 — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) May 25, 2023

