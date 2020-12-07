Journalist – a JOURNALIST – suggests free speech is problematic

Byron York predicted journalists would rally against the First Amendment, and he will be proven right. Democrat members of Congress are calling for more censorship of the Right on Facebook. And one journalist is suggesting free speech is a problem.

The Right is angry with Facebook for censoring them, and the Left is angry also, but for not censoring enough.

Once free speech is gone, there is no end, no limits, to the censorship.

The New Yorker’s Steve Coll suggested that Mark Zuckerberg’s “profound” support of free speech is problematic.

“Those of us in journalism have to come to terms with the fact that free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles of journalism.”

First of all, Zuckerberg couldn’t give two hoots about free speech. Secondly, it’s not weaponizing journalism if people exercise their free speech rights.

Journalists want to be in charge. They want to tell you what to think, what to care about, and how to react. Their field is crashing and burning, and they don’t like the competition.

Certainly, mistakes are made on alternative media, right and left, but they are trying to fill a vacuum left by the lying media.

Remember when the journalists fought for free speech?

These arrogant ‘journalists’ want the opposing voices quashed by any means necessary.

Watch:

In October I tweeted, 'Would not be at all surprised if New York Times writers create an organization called Journalists Against the First Amendment.' Now, another prospective member… https://t.co/uAB54dUBub — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 7, 2020