Journalist report: DoD denied permission to drone suicide bomber

Roger Pardo-Maurer

According to Roger Pardo-Maurer, the former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs (2001-2006),  the Department of Defense had foreknowledge of the Kabul Airport suicide bomber. They were denied permission to fire a Predator Drone missile once they had a lock on him. this information does not come directly from Mr. Pardo-Maurer, but rather from journalist Jorge Bonilla.

Allegedly, the US was ‘negotiating’ with the Taliban at the time, and 13 service members and 169 Afghans died.

This was shared with host Jorge Ramos.

No confirmation yet from Mr. Pardo-Maurer if it’s accurate and how he knew..

Reporter Jorge Bonilla stands behind his reporting:


