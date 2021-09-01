Journalist report: DoD denied permission to drone suicide bomber

















According to Roger Pardo-Maurer, the former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs (2001-2006), the Department of Defense had foreknowledge of the Kabul Airport suicide bomber. They were denied permission to fire a Predator Drone missile once they had a lock on him. this information does not come directly from Mr. Pardo-Maurer, but rather from journalist Jorge Bonilla.

Allegedly, the US was ‘negotiating’ with the Taliban at the time, and 13 service members and 169 Afghans died.

This was shared with host Jorge Ramos.

No confirmation yet from Mr. Pardo-Maurer if it’s accurate and how he knew..

Watch:

BREAKING: Former US Deputy Assistant SecDef Roger Pardo-Maurer says DoD had foreknowledge of Kabul airport bomber, but “refused permission” to fire predator drone that had a lock bc they were in “process of negotiating with the Taliban”. 13 US service members died in the attack. pic.twitter.com/hznCjRg2Tk — Julia (@Jules31415) September 1, 2021

Reporter Jorge Bonilla stands behind his reporting:

Yes, a Predator drone was ordered to stand down on the HKIA bomber in furtherance of negotiations with the Taliban. But the norms. Are they sufficiently restored to everyone’s satisfaction? pic.twitter.com/ZDh27drdwu — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 1, 2021

