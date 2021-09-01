Nation’s worst Governor sexualizes young kids with Leftist gender tenets

















Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) of Illinois signed SB 818 into law last Friday. The bill defines new sex education standards requiring kindergartners to learn to define gender identity. He said it “will help keep our children safe.”

“Modernizing our sex education standards will help keep our children safe and ensure important lessons like consent and internet safety are taught in classrooms,” Pritzker said in a statement. “By working together, we’ll continue to strengthen our education system and deliver the bright future our kids deserve.”

It also includes the continual evolution in language related to gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, and sexual identity: power and privilege, conscious and unconscious bias, intersectionality, and covert and overt discrimination, and the principles of reproductive justice, racial justice, social justice, and equity.

They are voluntary for now.

This is clearly unAmerican garbage being used to destroy our culture and sexualize young children. It’s brainwashing in communism.

