Biden’s ‘extraordinary success’ included the droning of SIVs and children-IMPORTANT UPDATE

















Update: Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said this morning that the strike on the family was a righteous strike and at least one person was ISIS-K (Pakistan Taliban). He said the death of the family was probably from secondary explosions, although he said he doesn’t know who died. Reporters were asking ridiculous questions like, ‘where does your pain come from.’ Austin gave misinformation, One thing he was wrong about was his claim that Afghanistan was our longest war. The 80-year Indian war was the longest war. Watch the WOKE Generals:

THE INITIAL STORY

The Ahmadi and Nejrabi families had packed all their belongings, waiting for word to be escorted to Kabul airport, and eventually to move to the United States. Instead, Washington sent a rocket into their homes in a Kabul neighborhood killing them and seven of their children.

They were just waiting for the call to tell them to go to the airport.

That means they were thoroughly vetted and not a threat. Several worked as translators for the US.

Biden didn’t mention this when he talked about his “extraordinary success” in leaving Afghanistan. We need to know what happened.

THE RESPONSE

The US thought they were the ISIS-K monsters firing rockets into Kabul airport.

Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters that C-RAM defense systems took down one of the rockets fired on Monday morning.

“We assessed that five rockets were in the air and went,” he told reporters.

“Three landed off the airfield … were no effect.

“C-RAM was able to affect and thwart the attack. The one or the other rocket landed with no effect to the mission or any danger to our personnel.”

He later clarified that one rocket landed inside the airport perimeter.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday they were investigating the death of ten seemingly innocent people. The US was targeting ISIS-K and they claimed there were secondary explosions that might have caused the deaths. That goes against all witnesses’ statements and available photos.

Where did the US get the intel to shoot the drone into the family cars? Taliban?

MORE INFORMATION

Afghan journalist Ali Latifi @alibomaye tells me he went to the house where 10 family members including 6 children were killed by a US drone strike and that, tragically, they had been issued with special visas and were about to leave the country #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/WF2SDRLyAZ — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 30, 2021

Today, many attended a solemn & emotional mass funeral held for the 10 civilians said to have been killed in a U.S. drone airstrike in Kabul. It was a heartbreaking event for all. 7 children are amongst the dead. #Afghanistanhttps://t.co/BxSHCpqqqr pic.twitter.com/m65T0mkrtz — Marcus Yam 文火 (@yamphoto) August 30, 2021

“We saw hell, we gathered our family with our hands. Why did they kill our family? Why did they kill our children? Why did they kill seven children?” A distraught relative of drone strike victims says he wants the United States to answer his questions #Afghanistan #Kabul pic.twitter.com/8ewFAhtBAy — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 30, 2021

