Joy Behar goes off on Rep Mike Kelly over the drug he took while ill with COV

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joy Behar, not known for her intelligence, went bonkers on Rep. Mike Kelly. He told her he took Hydroxychloroquine when he had Cov-19. She can’t believe anyone with a “brain would take that stuff.”

Why wouldn’t he take the drug?

Behar is afflicted with terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply