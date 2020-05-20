MSNBC reporter says Xi “steals the limelight” [he just destroyed world economies]

In addition to saying President Xi of China “steals the limelight,” NBC reporter Keir Simmons says. He also claims you can’t pull out of WHO when there is no alternative.

Xi got up before the world and contradicted the public record, saying they shared the genome as soon as possible. That contradicts their own media reports.

President Trump can although it looks like he might just greatly reduce funding. As far as alternatives, WHO is of little value when it can’t be trusted. Form another organization, unconnected to the dictator’s club.

WHO is too corrupt and they have no intention of changing a thing. They are puppets of China, period. If they can’t be trusted, we shouldn’t be giving them hundreds of millions of dollars.

MSNBC’s @KeirSimmons on the WHO: “China really seemed to do the diplomacy better than America, at this stage, where President XI steps up and gives an address — we didn’t know he was going to do that, until hours before. And kind of steals the limelight.” pic.twitter.com/uUWPmYVov2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2020

Europe is a disaster. Remember when Merkel said ceding sovereignty to a superpower is a form of patriotism?

She told the attendees at the event, titled ‘Parliamentarianism Between Globalisation and National Sovereignty’: “In this day nation states must today – should today, I say – be ready to give up sovereignty.

But of course in an orderly procedure.”

Mrs. Merkel said that countries who think “they can solve everything on their own” are simply nationalistic and not patriotic because they “only think about themselves.”

She said: “Either you are one of those who believe they can solve everything on their own and only have to think about themselves. That is nationalism in its purest form.

“This is not patriotism. Because patriotism is if you include others in the German interest and accept win-win situations.”

They have embraced these communist organizations and think they are necessary for their survival.