Joy Behar Launches a Crazy Conspiracy Theory

Joy Behar thinks Republicans planted classified documents in President Joe Biden’s home and office to help former President Donald Trump. The far-left host of The View sometimes loses touch with reality.

“I’ve never seen a luckier person than Donald Trump,” Behar prattled. “Just as we’re this close to getting him, somehow these documents appear,” she said, with a hint of conspiracy.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Biden was building Trump’s defense for him. She said Biden was wrong, and Sunny Hostin agreed.

This has to be the dumbest show on TV.



In case you missed it, Behar flat-out lied in the next clip and needs to apologize.

“The DA who is indicting him, or whatever the legal term is right now, she’s a big Republican. I’m only saying this because Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans,” Behar said. “They cannot stand him.

“I’m not saying anything more than that,” Behar bloviated, throwing her hands into the air, smirking.

The DA is a registered Democrat, and Baldwin’s no victim.

Why is she still on the air? They’re trying to dumb us down.

Joy Behar: “The DA who is indicting him…She’s a big Republican. I’m only saying this because Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans…I’m just saying.” pic.twitter.com/MkAoYF2QdH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2023

