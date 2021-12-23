Joy Reid: Fox Wants Viewers to Die for “Fun” to “Make Joe Look Bad”

















Joyless Reid, bearer of bad tidings for all, tells her viewers that Fox News is going to murder their viewers. She’s a most irresponsible host and it doesn’t say much for Comcast. In fact, it says they’re evil trying to destroy the opposition with hate and fear.

On Tuesday, MSNBC’s ReidOut host Joy Reid repeatedly said “God bless Joe Biden,” she argued Fox News wants “their viewers and their fans” to “die because they don’t give a damn” and it’d be a “fun” way to make Biden look bad.

Minutes after having falsely claimed unvaccinated Americans have led to new Covid variants, she told NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss about “presidents who committed really what should amount to criminal negligence when it comes to pandemics.”

That stirred up the crazy in Beschloss, who nodded and muttered in enthusiastic agreement like a bobble doll, while Reid said, “God bless” President Biden because while “he’s not perfect…he actually is a caring human being who does want the whole country to survive this” pandemic.

After lying about the soulless Biden, Reid turned her anger to conservatives and Republicans as “people…who…decided to turn him into the devil” and instead listen to Fox News hosts who are “all vaccinated” but want them to “die.”

UNREAL — Joy Reid says Fox News hosts WANT viewers “to die” of Covid to make Biden look bad b/c “they don’t give a damn” & it’d be “fun,” adding: “God bless Joe Biden…He actually is a caring human being who does want the whole country to survive this…God bless Biden.” pic.twitter.com/a3jcUPll3n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 22, 2021

