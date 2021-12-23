Joy Reid: Fox Wants Viewers to Die for “Fun” to “Make Joe Look Bad”

Joyless Reid, bearer of bad tidings for all, tells her viewers that Fox News is going to murder their viewers. She’s a most irresponsible host and it doesn’t say much for Comcast. In fact, it says they’re evil trying to destroy the opposition with hate and fear.
On Tuesday, MSNBC’s ReidOut host Joy Reid repeatedly said “God bless Joe Biden,” she argued Fox News wants “their viewers and their fans” to “die because they don’t give a damn” and it’d be a “fun” way to make Biden look bad.
Minutes after having falsely claimed unvaccinated Americans have led to new Covid variants, she told NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss about “presidents who committed really what should amount to criminal negligence when it comes to pandemics.”
That stirred up the crazy in Beschloss, who nodded and muttered in enthusiastic agreement like a bobble doll, while Reid said, “God bless” President Biden because while “he’s not perfect…he actually is a caring human being who does want the whole country to survive this” pandemic.
After lying about the soulless Biden, Reid turned her anger to conservatives and Republicans as “people…who…decided to turn him into the devil” and instead listen to Fox News hosts who are “all vaccinated” but want them to “die.”
UNREAL — Joy Reid says Fox News hosts WANT viewers “to die” of Covid to make Biden look bad b/c “they don’t give a damn” & it’d be “fun,” adding:
“God bless Joe Biden…He actually is a caring human being who does want the whole country to survive this…God bless Biden.” pic.twitter.com/a3jcUPll3n
Indications are that we will find the people who bought into Traitor Joe’s mandates will be dying of heart disease in under 20 years. I was probably a good idea for people over 65 or 70 taking the “Shot”. For healthy people under 65, it probably wasn’t a good move. It will be years for the Government to come clean on this. Governments never admit wrong doing and we will have to work our way through the attempted cover ups first. The gross miscarriage of justice is that the people involved are old and will probably die before there treachery is fully exposed and they can be brought to justice.
It was extraordinary that Warp Speed produce a “potential vaccine” in under a year, but it was experimental and the CDC and FDA should have never allowed it to be anything other than experiential until it was fully tested and vetting like all other medications. The “Shot” should have only been given to people with compromised immune systems; and no one else. Traitor Joe pushed the “shot” to be approved for political purposes. Political Science is an Oxymoron and is very dangerous science.
This episode in America History has shown how dangerous Government Mandate Power is and MUST be completely outlawed by Constitutional Amendment. It has also shown us how dangerous it is to allow Government to stray beyond the clearly enumerated powers defined by the Constitution. This is why only people who will follow the Constitution to the letter should be allowed anywhere near a Bench on any Court.
Finally, High Tech MUST be brought to it’s knees. We have Monopoly and Anti-Trust laws to do this. The only way the Oligarchs have gotten this far was by the High Tech Media suppressing speech. Most of the people behind this are young enough to be brought to justice and The People should see to it that they are. These people sided with the desires of a Hostile Nation which is Treason and so they should pay the ultimate price for their treachery. The Media MUST be required to tell the truth and only they truth, while The People must be allowed to express their opinions even if individual opinions are vile and despicable. That is the Rights protected by the First Amendment. The First Amendment does not give the Media the right to spread propaganda; it gives Media the right to tell the Truth and Fight Government Propaganda!