Biden Can’t Remember He’s Sending Test Kits to Everyone

You can dress Joe Biden up, put him before an audience, call him president, but if you don’t catch him during his good 20 minutes a day, he will confuse a test kit and a pill. He literally doesn’t think.
He interviewed with ABC News and made a fool of himself.
“I’ve ordered half a billion of the pills. 500 million pills. I mean excuse me, 500 million test kits… The answer is, yeah, I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion pills two months ago before COVID hit here.” (he means test kits)
Meanwhile, he’s sending all these test kits for free to everyone, wasting more than $15 billion when most people can pay the $30, and for what? So you have one test kit, you panic, use it for a cold, and then what?
Biden repeatedly confused “test kits” & “pills” today when discussing shortages.
Biden: “500 million pills, I mean excuse me, 500 million test kits…I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion pills two months ago”(again, he means test kits)pic.twitter.com/zFIr0cidFi
— Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) December 23, 2021
A Freudian from Jo Jo and the pills are Hunters’ shipment?
Good job CPUSA wizards of smart, worldwide laughingstock is so enlightened and progressive.
Puppet Joe Biden needs to send all those millions of inaccurate test kits back to the low life Chinese government that made them and get our tax money back from those thieves.
The interview must have been in the late afternoon. Although it’s becoming increasingly clear Joe’s “sundowner’s syndrome” seems to begin earlier each day.
Traitor Joe just keeps spending The People’s money as pay back to Big Pharma. I don’t need a test kit. I have Natural Immunity and the Science is saying that I’m extremely unlikely to get Covid! The problem is Natural Immunity is not good for Big Pharma’s bottom line. It will take awhile, but I suspect we will find that a lot of people in Government are getting filthy rich off the Covid Hoax and Your Tax Dollars.