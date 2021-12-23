Biden Can’t Remember He’s Sending Test Kits to Everyone

















You can dress Joe Biden up, put him before an audience, call him president, but if you don’t catch him during his good 20 minutes a day, he will confuse a test kit and a pill. He literally doesn’t think.

He interviewed with ABC News and made a fool of himself.

“I’ve ordered half a billion of the pills. 500 million pills. I mean excuse me, 500 million test kits… The answer is, yeah, I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion pills two months ago before COVID hit here.” (he means test kits)

Meanwhile, he’s sending all these test kits for free to everyone, wasting more than $15 billion when most people can pay the $30, and for what? So you have one test kit, you panic, use it for a cold, and then what?

Watch:

Biden repeatedly confused “test kits” & “pills” today when discussing shortages. Biden: “500 million pills, I mean excuse me, 500 million test kits…I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion pills two months ago”(again, he means test kits)pic.twitter.com/zFIr0cidFi — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) December 23, 2021

