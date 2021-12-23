SCOTUS to Hold a Special Hearing on Biden’s Overreaching Vax Mandates

















The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that they would hold a special hearing in January to determine the legality of the Biden administration’s overreaching vaccine mandates.

The mandates require employers of large companies to force their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 using one of three approved vaccines.

OSHA formulated these rules that are more aptly called laws. OSHA is only responsible for workplace safety when it comes to chemical hazards and toxic substances.

For health care workers, there is no “test out” option under Biden’s plan, though testing options are permissible for employers not in the health care fields. The arguments will be heard on January 7.

The US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit had upheld the legality of the mandates, with Judge Jane B. Stranch writing that “The record establishes that Covid-19 has continued to spread, mutate, kill and block the safe return of American workers to their jobs. To protect workers, OSHA can and must be able to respond to dangers as they evolve,” according to The New York Times.

OSHA has no authority to do any of this. Democrats want unelected bureaucrats in agencies to create laws, circumventing Congress and the people.

Unfortunately, we can’t trust Justices Kavanaugh and Bennett to follow the Constitution. Roberts is a lost cause when it comes to the Constitution and our rights – he likes to make up his own laws.

