Joy Reid Thinks Common Folk Don’t Know the Word “Inflation”

One has to wonder if Joy Reid is a plant to make Democrats look stupid. She thinks the word “inflation” is only used by economists or similarly elevated financial experts. It’s not part of our “lexicon,” and we must have been taught that word, right?

Where did you all learn the word “inflation.” Who taught you that word? Joy Reid wants to know. She thinks you are so stupid that you don’t know the meaning of the word.

Listen to this. It’s surreal.

