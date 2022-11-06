Doctors Sue Despot Newsom Over a Law Silencing Doctors

A group of five doctors in California is suing far-left despot Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) over a law that gives the Medical Board of California the authority to sanction doctors who don’t follow the acceptable narrative.

They claim the law violates their First Amendment and due process rights. They want the court to block the law.

California became the first state to regulate what doctors can say to their patients regarding COVID-19 after Governor Newsom recently signed Assembly Bill 2098, making it the first state to attempt such censorship, New York Post reported.

The new law could make it illegal for doctors to disagree with politicians’ agendas.

“This bill would designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or “COVID-19,” as unprofessional conduct. The bill would also make findings and declarations in this regard,” according to CA’s website.

“It shall constitute unprofessional conduct for a physician and surgeon to disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19, including false or misleading information regarding the nature and risks of the virus, its prevention and treatment; and the development, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

In the least, Newsom is getting between doctors and their patients.

Related