Juan says there’s no “widespread violence in American cities,” it’s QAnon

Juan Williams says “there is not widespread violence in American cities,” and violence is actually down. Where has he been or is he just lying?

Juan said Democrats aren’t responsible for a handful of anarchists. But, they are. They constantly promote antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) ‘protests.’

He also claimed the problem is QAnon violence. He needs to come up with the evidence for that.

Fox did a hit piece on QAnon this week, but they allow Juan to lie daily.

We agree with Kayleigh McEnany that the media is using QAnon as a distraction.

Everywhere QAnon is getting lot of attention and the media is just trying to distract you from the real hate groups. pic.twitter.com/YbMQtoOUlS — MaC 🎙💊#TheBestIsYetToCome (@RedPillMaC) August 20, 2020

This must be QAnon then. Oh no, wait, it’s NYC criminals:

Two people were shot, one fatally, in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon. This is thanks to the failed policies and lack of support for police by @NYCMayor. The suspects have not been located. pic.twitter.com/P8uZJRYUn0 — Adam Weiss (@adamMatthew) August 20, 2020

This must be a QAnon them? Oh, no, it’s Portland antifa:

He’s still on the run. https://t.co/j9ZEST56sQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

The Chicago violence is QAnon then. No, wrong again, it’s BLM.

The Democratic shock troops of 2020–the hard left like Black Lives Matter–understand the utility of force and defend looting. But what of the families trapped at Ronald McDonald house, who couldn’t get to the hospital to see their children? My column:https://t.co/rLU233xWI0 — John Kass (@John_Kass) August 15, 2020

Minneapolis violence wasn’t QAnon either:

The city, which is trying to defund and abolish the police department, plans to spend more than a million dollars on recruiting unarmed citizens to prevent violence.https://t.co/uoT8khKPlz — LawEnforcementToday (@LawEnforceToday) August 13, 2020

Seattle’s a disaster too — from terrrorists and criminals:

Shelby Murray continues to visit #Seattle Capitol Hill neighborhood but says his family will not due to fear of violence. Murray shares his thoughts on BLM/anarchist & defunding the police.

Watch report @DeborahKIRO7 & I put together.

link: https://t.co/mRfl61H2us pic.twitter.com/8VEG1qg8eh — KIRO 7 Jussero (@JJusseroKIRO7) August 17, 2020