Judge Allows an Administration Takeover of Institute of Peace

A federal judge will allow the takeover of the Institute of Peace, but she didn’t like the way they entered with law enforcement.

The USIP board members said they were unlawfully removed and filed a complaint last night. They want to be reinstated. They say USIP is an independent nonprofit think tank created and funded by Congress, so it’s not a part of the executive branch.

“U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said that there was confusion in this complaint itself, in the lawsuit. She also pointed out that a temporary restraining order, which is the specific ask that was being made yesterday, is really an extraordinary step. There are certain thresholds, legal thresholds, that have to be met for a court to agree to take that step. And what Howell said was that a couple of those thresholds just weren’t met, including the likelihood of this lawsuit to succeed on the merits.

“So, she declined to block DOGE’s takeover for now. DOGE will be allowed to remain in control of the U.S. Institute of Peace for the time being as the court continues to consider this lawsuit. But still, Howell made very clear at this hearing that she had very serious concerns about DOGE and how it had gone about gaining access to USIP,” NPR reports.

