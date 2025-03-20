NY Strikes Down NYC’s Efforts to Add 800K Non-Citizens to Voter Rolls

M Dowling
New York City tried to add 800,000 non-citizens to the voter rolls in yet another effort to destroy what it means to be a citizen. It would have allowed the non-citizens to vote in all local elections, including for mayor.

Fortunately, New York’s highest court struck it down.


RNC Chairman Michael Whatley responded:

HUGE Election Integrity victory in New York! When New York City Democrats tried to add more than 800,000 non-citizens to their voter rolls, the RNC sued to stop them. Today, after fighting for more than three years, the state’s highest court ruled in our favor, upholding the citizenship requirement to vote.

There is no doubt it would act like Motor Voter, where once registered, they will vote in other elections as well. It would set a dangerous precedent.


