Attorney General Pam Bondi Charges 3 Tesla Arsonists

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced severe federal charges against three Tesla attackers. She called them domestic terrorists and violent Tesla arsonists.

“Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the DOJ will put you behind bars.” They are facing five to twenty years in federal prison.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said.

“One defendant, also armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon.”

“Another was arrested in Loveland, Colorado, after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails. The defendant was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons.”

“In Charleston, South Carolina, a third defendant wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.”


