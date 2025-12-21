Judge Blocks President Trump’s Homeless Plan

A judge blocked President Trump’s homeless plan.

The proposal would have required recipients to get treatment for addiction or mental illness as a condition of receiving housing funds. The administration has said it will try again. He is hoping he can force the people to get help.

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a Trump administration homelessness plan that would have ended support for most long-term housing programs and required more people to seek treatment for addiction or mental illness.

The plan, released in November, sought the most significant changes in decades to policy affecting homeless people and would have governed $3.9 billion in awards to community organizations under a program called Continuum of Care.

Groups are fighting it. It would stop the flow of millions of dollars that the middlemen handle.

Homeless funds have become a source of corruption. There is a lot of money involved, but nothing changes for the homeless people who are overwhelmingly drug addicted and/or mentally ill.

Judge Mary S. McElroy of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island issued a preliminary injunction that prevents the sudden rule change. “Ensuring lawful agency action, continuity of housing, and stability for vulnerable populations is clearly in the public interest,” she said.

McElroy does not have the authority in this case. It is another delay tactic. As Democrat Senator Schumer said, he has his judges in place to stop President Trump’s agenda.