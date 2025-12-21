Look Who Got Standing Ovations for Solving the Brown Killings

A homeless man named John, who lives in the basement of Brown University, cracked the Brown University mass shooting case. He told the police about the suspicious man who turned out to be the killer, and they ignored him. He asked social media users to highlight his Reddit post, which had some of the details he knew about the murderer. That was Saturday night. If the police or the university had listened to John in a timely manner, the MIT professor might not have been murdered on Monday.

So who gets the standing ovations? The Providence Police Chief, Oscar Perez, and the weak Providence Mayor, Brett Smiley, do. The crowd gave the two undeserving officials a standing ovation in the first quarter. They are even more undeserving by not having John present.

Will John get the $50,000 reward? He deserves it, and we hope so. He should also be at this game, celebrated, and given a standing ovation.

NEW: Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez were honored at a basketball game after the Brown University & MIT shootings were cracked by a homeless man. A homeless man,… pic.twitter.com/Wjkf8OJD73 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 20, 2025

Where is John? Someone celebrate him and get that reward to him.