President Trump Goes All Out for Bruce Blakeman for NYS Gov.

President Trump is strongly backing Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor in 2026 after Elise Stefanik left the race. I like Elise Stefanik and Bruce Blakeman.

Blakeman is doing a great job in Nassau County. He beefed up the police on the Queens-Nassau border in anticipation of Mamdani’s leadership or lack of it in New York City.

Current Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is running in the November general election after Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) dropped out of the race on Friday, clearing the path for Blakeman to become the GOP Nominee.

“While we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York,” Stefanik said announcing her departure from the race and her retirement from the House of Representatives. “while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom… As a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don’t further focus on my young son’s safety, growth, and happiness – particularly at his tender age.”

They likely checked the internal polling and found Blakeman would do better. Hopefully, they checked. President Trump also didn’t want a nasty battle between GOP candidates.

Stefanik is not running for Congress again, as she said, and that is a real loss. The seat will go to Democrats.

New York is heading for Third World Hell unless Blakeman wins. Hochul is a communist aider and abetter.