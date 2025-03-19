Judge Blocks Removal of Trans People from the Military

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued an injunction that indefinitely blocks the enforcement of an executive order by former President Donald Trump banning transgender individuals from serving openly in the U.S. military.

The judge’s decision, described as preventing policy implementation until further legal review, aims to preserve the status quo by allowing transgender military service as it was under the previous policy.

In other words, she wants to keep Joe Biden’s Executive Orders in place.

As Newt Gingrich and a former Bush attorney said recently, these judges can lose their jurisdictions as a way to stop them. Gov. De Santis agrees. The other option is to defund these courts. They had better do something. We can’t count on the Supreme Court, even if they didn’t move at a snail’s pace.

Impeachment isn’t realistic. We will never get 67 votes in the Senate, and it’s a waste of time. Someone with power better do something soon, or we will be living under judicial tyranny for years to come.

Congress has the authority to strip jurisdiction of the federal courts to decide these cases in the first place. The sabotaging of President Trump’s agenda by “resistance” judges was predictable — why no jurisdiction-stripping bills tee’d up at the onset of this Congress? https://t.co/OscAkpXgeo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) March 19, 2025

The excuse for these abuses against the President’s agenda is the legal concept of judicial review.

Thomas Jefferson opposed judicial review, believing it concentrated power in the judiciary and undermined the separation of powers, advocating instead for each branch to interpret the Constitution for itself, with ultimate responsibility resting with the people.

“You seem to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so. They have, with others, the same passions for party, for power, and the privilege of their corps…. Their power [is] the more dangerous as they are in office for life, and not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control. The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with the corruptions of time and party, its members would become despots. It has more wisely made all the departments co-equal and co-sovereign within themselves,” Thomas Jefferson said.

