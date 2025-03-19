President Trump Calls Chips Act “Horrible”

Taiwan makes most of the world’s computer chips. Biden pushed the Chips Act, which was bipartisan and funded US chipmakers. Donald Trump hates the act and calls it “horrible.”

According to the NY Times:

The CHIPS program was one of the few things to unite much of Washington in recent years, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle worked with private companies to draft a bill that would funnel $50 billion to rebuild the U.S. semiconductor industry, which makes the foundational technology used to power cars, computers, and coffee makers. After President Joseph R. Biden Jr. signed it into law in 2022, companies found sites in Arizona, New York, and Ohio to construct new factories. The Commerce Department vetted those plans and began to dole out billions of dollars in grants.

Unfortunately, at the same time, Biden approved regulations that made it impossible for some to survive in the US.

President Trump feels too much of the money goes to China, but Republicans in Congress like it and call it a success.

Trump wants chips made in the US. So, Taiwan said they will invest more in chips made in the US.

We do need chips made here since Taiwan is always at risk of a China takeover.

