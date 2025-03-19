Irony of Ironies! Judge Boasberg Oversaw Alien Removal Court

Judge Boasberg, who wants our criminal aliens back from El Salvador, was the Chief Judge of the DC Alien Removal Court. The Court never heard a case. His term expired this year.

It consists of five Article III judges selected by the United States Chief Justice. Its job is to determine whether aliens (non-citizens) should be deported from the United States because they are terrorists.

The Court was modeled after the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and was created by Pub. L. 104–132, the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996, codified at 8 U.S.C. §§ 1531–1537.

The court has never received an application from the Attorney General for the removal of an alien terrorist and has, therefore, conducted no proceedings. That figures.

What do these judges get paid for this no-show fake job? Anything? He has his judge’s salary and possibly a FISA judge’s salary. Is he getting a salary for this court? DOGE needs to look into this. I want to know how much this guy dips into the limitless taxpayer fund if at all.

Sidenote on Boasberg: he was (until days/weeks ago?) the chief judge on the Alien Terrorist Removal Court–which has never heard a single case.

