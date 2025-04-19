SCOTUS Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act in Bluebonnet

The Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting any Venezuelans held in the Bluebonnet Detention Center, in west-central Texas, under the Alien Enemies Act.

“The government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this court,” the court said in a brief early Saturday note. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

This came despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the Trump administration could continue deporting under the act — only if detainees are given due process to challenge their removal.

The government says 137 migrants accused of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, including a group of men sent to a prison in El Salvador, have already been deported under the Alien Enemies Act.

It wasn’t so long ago when we could deport illegal aliens without due process. They don’t belong here.

It’s good that the Supreme Court doesn’t run foreign policy, or do they? A lot of cases are yet to be decided. We don’t have an Originalist court. They will act on how they feel in many cases.

We don’t know if the gangsters on these flights had due process, which is not called for under the Alien Enemies Act.

Democrats want long, drawn-out trials for criminal illegal aliens to stop deportations and to keep their future Democrat criminals in the United States. Can you give me a better reason for their actions? Criminals are their voting bloc.

The gangs are domestic terrorists and eligible for removal under the Alien Enemies Act. However, it’s very possible the Supreme Court will end flights to CECOT, and perhaps deportations without trials. How will the Supreme Court define due process for criminal aliens?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email