Judge Boasberg Continues His Fight for Tren de Aragua Rights

Federal District Court Judge Boasberg isn’t letting go despite the Supreme Court telling him he does not have jurisdiction. I have never seen anything like it. He directed the Alien Enemies Act plaintiffs to let him know by April 16th whether they wanted to pursue any additional claims with him in his court.

Clearly, the third branch of government doesn’t mean all that much to him.

is similarly undeterred in his attempt to prove Trump officials defied one of his orders. Sonia Sotomayor just gave him a big assist on that score: https://t.co/k37CaG8fAL — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 8, 2025

The Story

In a minute order published Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg announced that the previously scheduled Tuesday afternoon hearing would be vacated in light of the high court’s ruling, which determined, among other things, that the “appropriate venue for such proceedings is the Southern District of Texas,” or wherever plaintiffs that are subject to potential removal are currently being held.

The 5-4 Supreme Court ruling established due process protections and the right to judicial review for migrants subject to deportation under the law.

The justices said that migrants have the right to appear in court before they are deported and must receive proper notice of any planned removal proceedings from the U.S. under the Alien Enemies Act.

Boasberg is going to hit the administration for that if he can, even without jurisdiction. He’s like a rabid dog.

Judge Boasberg ordered plaintiffs in the case to file a notice by April 16 indicating whether they believe that they still have a basis to proceed on their motion for a preliminary injunction in the D.C. court, rather than the Southern District of Texas, where migrants are being held. They will happily follow that order.

If so, he said, they must propose a briefing schedule to review the case in the D.C. court.

Mr. Boasberg really loves his international criminals and won’t give up.

Mike Davis addresses the issue on this link:

Judge Boasberg jeopardized our nation’s national security, violated the president’s Article II powers, and put partisan politics above law and order. I’ve never said this before, but President Trump had every right to ignore Boasberg’s lawless orders. Congress must impeach Judge… pic.twitter.com/nwAraVwCKB — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) April 8, 2025

