Illegal Migrants to Be Fined $998 a Day; Assets Will Be Seized

According to Reuters, DHS will begin fining illegals $998 per day for refusing to leave the country. They will even seize property.

The US isn’t only taking the numerous benefits away but bankrupting them as well. Some of the awful ones will rightfully end up in El Salvador.

President Trump is using a 1996 law to fine and seize illegal alien (not migrants) assets. He has called on the illegal immigrants to “self deport and leave the country now.” They can use the Home One App now.

The fines stem from a 1996 law enforced for the first time in 2018, during President Donald Trump’s first term in office. A senior Trump official said the administration plans to apply the penalties retroactively for up to five years, which could result in fines of more than $1 million. The official requested anonymity to discuss non-public plans.

In response to questions from Reuters, U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that immigrants in the U.S. illegally should use a mobile app formerly known as CBP One – rebranded as CBP Home under Trump – to “self deport and leave the country now.”

“If they don’t, they will face the consequences,” McLaughlin said. “This includes a fine of $998 per day for every day that the illegal alien overstayed their final deportation order.”

No one wants their money. We want people to come legally, and we must be strong after decades of weakness.

There have to be 50 to 60 million people here illegally, not the 11 million the left has claimed after decades of lax laws and open borders. Many vote, affecting the direction of the country, and many, including criminals and terrorists, suck our benefits dry.

The CBP Home app gives illegal aliens the option to LEAVE NOW and self-deport. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return. pic.twitter.com/IRH9PjwXtf — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 31, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email