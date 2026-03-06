Judge Boasberg Orders Return of TDAs, Zoom Hearings for Others

Pro-illegal immigration Judge Boasberg on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of some of the Venezuelan men it sent to an El Salvador prison last year. They were sent under the Alien Enemies Act. Boasberg is the Eveready Bunny of bringing back criminal aliens.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that the government must either pay to fly them back or accept them at a port of entry. This covers any of the men who are now in countries other than Venezuela. Upon arrival in the U.S., they will be detained, as they claim they aren’t members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang.

He also ordered Zoom hearings for all the formerly illegal aliens now in Venezuela.

Previously…

The judge previously ruled the government violated the due process rights of the 137 Venezuelan men. He said they were entitled to a hearing. [They came illegally!] But Boasberg had left the door open for a legal process that didn’t entail their physical return.

“Apparently not interested in participating in this process, the government’s responses essentially told the Court to pound sand,” Boasberg wrote in his new decision.

“Mindful of the flagrancy of the government’s violations of the deportees’ due-process rights that landed Plaintiffs in this situation, the Court refuses to let them languish in the solution-less mire Defendants propose,” Boasberg, afflicted with TDS, wrote.

His order demands that the government submit a list of people who wish to return to the U.S. within 15 days. Two weeks later, the government must send him an update. In it, the government must explain how and when it will transport the illegals.

“Nothing has changed; in addition to being in our country illegally, these aliens are foreign terrorists designated as alien enemies by the President. They were removed under the proper legal authorities,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The DoJ will appeal.

Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act last March to swiftly deport alleged Venezuelan gang members and their associates.

The 1798 law enables migrants to be summarily removed amid an “invasion” or “predatory incursion” by a foreign nation. It has only been used three previous times, all during declared wars.

Whether Tren de Aragua’s activities enable Trump to invoke the law is still working its way through the courts. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the leading case last month. They are now drafting a decision that could be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Bring Them All Back

The ACLU last week filed a notice informing Boasberg that 19 deported illegal Venezuelans now in another country want to come back to the US . They want to contest their designation under the AEA and pursue asylum claims.

During last month’s hearing, Boasberg suggested the US government (taxpayers) should pay to fly these deportees here.

Oh, if they want to come back, of course, let them. Our country is the front porch for the world, with a big welcome mat for one and all. Crazy Texas Senate candidate James Talarico says it’s the case.

These cases have been adjudicated at the Supreme Court. However, this time the plaintiffs are different, and Boasberg is committed to the cause.

By the way, the ACLU is an anti-American, Soviet-style organization.