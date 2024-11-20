Judge Could Delay Trump Manhattan Sentencing Until 2029

Alvin Bragg’s office recommended that the Manhattan court postpone the Trump case while it decides how to handle the fact that 76 million people voted Trump into the Oval Office.

New York prosecutors told the judge who presided over Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday that his sentencing should be postponed while the president-elect’s lawyers file further legal arguments asking the case be dismissed.

The proposal Tuesday from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office would need to be signed off on by Judge Juan Merchan to become official. Merchan has agreed to previous requests from prosecutors seeking delays.

Today’s filing from the Manhattan district attorney’s office gives us some hints about the future:

DA Alvin Bragg said his office would oppose any attempt by Trump to throw out his conviction on the grounds of presidential immunity, or on the grounds that he was about to become president again.

Prosecutors supported at least a temporary delay in sentencing Trump, asking the judge for a new deadline of 9 December for Trump’s lawyers to file more motions.

Prosecutors opened the door to Justice Juan Merchan potentially delaying the case even longer – until after Trump leaves office in 2029. They wrote that it should be included among the “non-dismissal options” the judge considers.

To me, this is just a case of them leaving it open so they can imprison him in four years when his term is up.

