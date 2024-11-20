Russian TV Aired Nude Photos of Melania After Trump’s Victory

A Russian state television network congratulated Melania Trump on her husband’s reelection as president of the United States by showing nude photographs of her on live television, according to a post on X.

These photos came out in 2016 also. She had posed for the French magazine GQ, which catered to men. It is considered a high-class magazine. She was a model at the time.

On the show 60 minutes, Russian television presenters, husband and wife Yevgeny Popov and Olga Skabeyeva, spoke about Donald Trump’s reelection and showed numerous photos from Melania Trump’s modeling days on screen, including nude photographs from a GQ profile in 2000.

Julia Davis, founder of the Russia Media Monitor watchdog group, posted a video of the broadcast alongside the caption: “Meanwhile in Russia: this is how the most watched state TV channel in the country welcomed Melania Trump’s upcoming return to the White House. Olga Skabeeva is trying not to laugh. This was probably her idea.”

The Russian broadcasters said some vulgar things as they showed nude photos of Melania. The Leftists on X are having a field day with it.

