The Fight for Matt Gaetz Is On

Democrats and some Republicans are eager to keep Matt Gaetz out of the Attorney General position. The so-called hacked report on Matt Gaetz could be the beginning of a nasty assault.

If they try it, they’re in for a fight.

Elon Musk strongly supports Matt Gaetz and commented on X. He thinks he is the person for the job.

“Matt Gaetz has critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel, and an axe to grind. He is the Judge Dredd [that] America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison. Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice.

“As for these accusations against him, I consider them worth less than nothing. Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty. If AG Garland (an unprincipled douchebag) could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not. Case closed.”

Heading for Recess Appointments?

Speaker Johnson and Donald Trump are considering using recess appointments to appoint some of Trump’s nominees. Presumably, that would include Matt Gaetz. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it depends on how cooperative Democrats are.

Senate Majority leader John Thune just announced that Donald Trump is seriously considering using recess appointments to bypass the Senate. I don’t trust him pic.twitter.com/2URiE0PRDh — MAGA Elvis (@BenStanton77) November 14, 2024

It’s not likely Democrats will cooperate. Several of the Senate Republicans would also be willing to sabotage Donald Trump’s agenda.

Democrats are claiming Trump is a dictator to consider it. However, it is constitutional. It is not circumventing the Constitution, and Democrats know it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene supports the Gaetz nomination and, according to left-wing publications like the Guardian and Mediaite, she will release the names of congressmen who used tax dollars to pay off sexual allegations if they release the House lawfare report.

Charlie Kirk noted that the people who voted to confirm Merrick Garland will have a hard time explaining why they won’t vote for Matt Gaetz.

That might not be true since they don’t seem to care what people think.

Matt Gaetz is qualified for the position. He has a William and Mary law degree, has practiced law, albeit briefly, and has been in elected office since 2010.

His mission is to clean up the DOJ, which he can do quite well.

Senator Mullin is MAGA to the core! https://t.co/2GJZwOmfo8 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 19, 2024

Two New Appointments

Howard Lutnick won’t be the Treasury Secretary but he is nominated for the Commerce Secretary position.

Dr. Mehmet Oz will head up the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

Dr Mehment Oz as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Administrator pic.twitter.com/8UVAftA1W3 — SusieQ (@SusieQ16480845) November 19, 2024

Thank you, President Trump for your trust in me to help Make America Great Again. As the next Secretary of Commerce, I will join the best administration the US has ever seen and unleash our full economic potential. pic.twitter.com/CTr0sdH6nt — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) November 19, 2024

Former Representative Sean Duffy will become the Secretary of Transportation.

Thank you, Mr. President. I’m eager to help you usher in a new golden age of transportation. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/lrBFLdo4D8 — Sean Duffy (@SeanDuffyWI) November 19, 2024

