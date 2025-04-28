Judge Dugan’s Martyr Has a Laundry List of Crimes

By now, most people have heard about Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, who helped a criminal alien here illegally escape ICE. Do you know that he is a violent criminal with a long list of crimes?

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 29, an illegal immigrant accused of sneaking into the US twice, has a laundry list of violent criminal charges, including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The criminal Eduardo, Flores Ruiz, a Mexican citizen, 29, is a criminal and has been deported twice.

His Most Recent Alleged Crimes

It’s essential to understand the extent of this person’s character. He left his roommate and the roommate’s girlfriend in the hospital after an alleged assault.

According to the complaint, his roommate asked Flores-Ruiz to turn down the volume of the music he was playing. Ruis then punched the man 30 times with a closed fist.

The roommate’s girlfriend tried to intervene and was brutally forced into the kitchen and was violently hit on the head and her arm. A third victim was also assaulted while trying to stop Flores Ruiz.

The neighbors spoke anonymously to the media, saying they were afraid of him.

Flores-Ruiz pleaded not guilty and was only charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, which is already a ridiculous charge for this violent, unwarranted crime. How is that only misdemeanor battery?

What Really Happened at the Court

What happened at the court, which the ACLU and the media are now distorting, is that six ICE agents showed up at the courthouse before the court case. They came with a warrant for Mr. Flores Ruiz‘s arrest.

They were asked if they had a warrant, which they presented, along with their identification. They were sent to the chief judge’s office. They waited until after the hearing to move in, and while they were speaking to the chief judge, Dugan let the suspect and the lawyer out her side door into a private hallway that led to a public area.

Meanwhile, the agents were waiting outside the courtroom. One officer caught Flores-Ruiz and his attorney leaving and followed them onto an elevator. Ruiz tried to run away, but was caught after a brief chase.

There is no question that Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected ICE agents away from the criminal alien to obstruct the arrest. That is a crime for which she should answer.

And who did she do it for? A vicious, dangerous man who was deported twice. He’s the new Democrat hero, the new martyr, as some of the other judges say they will boycott the upcoming cases.

