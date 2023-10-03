Judge Engoron Deprives Donald Trump of His 1st Amendment

Trump’s New York Judge, Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the Manhattan fraud case, issued a gag order on Tuesday after President Donald J. Trump shared a post on Truth Social pointing out an important fact using his 1st Amendment right.

Donald Trump brought attention to Engoron’s law clerk Allison Greenfield’s links with New York Senator Chuck Schumer and the wider Manhattan Democrats.

The order prohibits all parties from publicly speaking, posting, or emailing any information about the judge’s staff.

Democrats pretend they’re in danger over anything they can call an “attack.” That is the excuse for censoring. You may not like this tweet, but it’s well within his 1st Amendment right.

It is important to know that radical Manhattan Democrats endorsed Greenfield and that she is tight with a senator who hates Donald Trump.

The trolls on X claim that the Truth post is an “attack” with “false personal information.” The information was neither an attack nor false except for his sarcasm in calling Greenfield Chuck’s girlfriend. None of that matters to people with power who think they have the right to silence political opponents.

Engoron demanded the post come down and threatened Donald Trump with 30 days in jail. The Judge has entirely too much power.

